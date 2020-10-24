IPL 2020: KXIP vs SRH, Match 43 updates: Sandeep Sharma picks up his 100th IPL wicket as he removes Mandeep Singh

Bengaluru, Oct. 24: A resurgent Kings XI Punjab will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad in match number 43 of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday.

In a must-win clash for both sides, KL Rahul-led Punjab and David Warner-led Sunrisers are on the same pedestal. Both Punjab and Hyderabad have garnered eight points from ten matches. Hyderabad is currently placed ahead on the points table at fifth place on the back of a better net run rate.

Both sides need to win their remaining four games to guarantee a place in the play-offs.

After a torrid season, KL Rahul’s side are currently enjoying a good run, on the back of three back-to-back wins. The Punjab team will be a confident lot after defeating high-flying Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore. They will look to carry on the momentum when they take on Sunrisers in the second match of the weekend double-header on Saturday,

Meanwhile, Sunrisers will head into the match on the back of a comfortable win over the Rajasthan Royals. The Hyderabad side will be confident when they take on Punjab, after their middle-order finally clicked in their previous game. A defeat for either side will mean that their campaign is all but over.

In the 15 matches that these two sides have played against each other, Sunrisers hold the massive advantage as they have won 11 times, while Punjab have won only four times. In the IPL clash in Dubai, a win is a must for both sides.

Here, mykhel brings you the Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match updates.

Auto Refresh Feeds Good over from Rashid as just one comes off it Warner takes a review against the LBW decision but it has pitched outside leg and they lose the review as Gayle is safe SIX! Gayle effortlessly clears long on to hit Rashid for a maximum Rashid Khan into the attack Powerplay done. KXIP post 47 for the loss of one wicket in the powerplay FOUR! Gayle finds the gap as it races away for a boundary In comes the Universe Boss after Sandeep Sharma picked up the first wicket of the day 100 wickets in the IPL for Sandeep Sharma OUT! Rashid Khan keeps his eye on the ball at deep square leg to remove Mandeep Singh. Mandeep goes for 17 off 14 and Punjab lose their first wicket. SIX!! A maximum to begin Sandeep Sharma's over as the captain sends it into the stands over the midwicket boundary FOUR! Rahul finds the gap as he sends it wide of mid-on Vijay Shankar walks off the field after injuring himself during an attempt to run out KL Rahul. Three runs come up as the cover point fielder chases after it to save the boundary Four! The first boundary off the innings comes from the skipper as he Rahul edges it to the third man boundary. Four runs comes off Khaleel Ahmed's over Run out appeal. They go upstairs. But the KXIP captain is safe. Sandeep Sharma gives away just five runs in the first over With Mayank Agarwal absent, Mandeep opens with Rahul. The broadcasters say that Mandeep lost his father earlier today. Kudos to him to coming out to play today. The KXIP are sporting black armbands The umpires walk in. Kl Rahul, Mandeep set to open for KXIP Playing XI: Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (capt), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan Playing XI: Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (capt, wk), Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, M Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh Sunrisers Hyderabad win the toss and elect to bowl News from Dubai - #SRH have won the toss and they will bowl first against #KXIP in Match 43 of #Dream11IPL. pic.twitter.com/NQLmQWVhRY — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 24, 2020 A must-win clash for both sides What's cooking? 🤔🤔#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/MfnJAr5fqi — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 24, 2020 In match number 43 of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Kings XI Punjab are set to take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Stadium.