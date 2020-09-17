IPL 2020: Match 1: MI vs CSK: Dream11 tips, match prediction, predicted 11, Live details

Mumbai and Chennai are the two most decorated IPL teams having won the title four and three times respectively. They have an array of high-impact players and MyKhel presents you chance to be part of the excitement with these Dream11 tips, prediction etc.

1. Teams News - Mumbai Indians

Apart from the absence of veteran Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga, the Mumbai Indians do not have any real worry. They have a shrewd skipper in Rohit Sharma, who doubles up as a destructive batsman upfront, most probably in the avatar of opener. Then comes the likes of Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Surya Kumar Yadav, Quinton de Kock, each capable of tearing the opposition apart. They also have good riches in bowling department with the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult leading the stable. It is then no wonder that the Mumbai Indians is that rare team which enjoys supremacy of Chennai Super Kings.

2. Team News - Chennai Super Kings

The Yellow Army, which is called more wistfully as Dad's Army, is a serious force. Don't look at the age coloumn. They are mere numbers. MS Dhoni, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Dwayne Bravo, they are as good and sharp as any young cricketer going around and can impact the game massively. They have useful all-rounders like Ravindra Jadeja and Kedar Jadhav and class in Ambati Rayudu. In the bowling department, veteran Imran Tahir, who had a wonderful CPL 2020, and Lungi Ngidi could pose some serious threat along with English all-rounder Sam Curran.

3. Probable XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan (Wk), Surya Kumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, M Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, MS Dhoni (Captain, WK), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir.

4. Dream11 tips

Rohit Sharma, Shane Watson, Quinton de Kock, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (wk), Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, Jasprit Bumrah.

5. Match prediction

It could be a tight match that is repeat of last year's final. By their sheer squad strength and depth, Mumbai Indians should squeeze home.

6. Live telecast, streaming

Date: September 19

Time: 7.30 PM

Live TV Telecast: Star Sports Networks

Live streaming: Disney + Hotstar VIP