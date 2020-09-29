IPL 2020: Match 12: KKR vs RR: Dream11 Fantasy tips, Head to head, Playing XI, India timing, Live streaming

Having started off as underdogs, the Royals have taken the IPL 2020 by storm, chasing down the highest tournament total 224 against Kings XI Punjab in their last match. KKR got back to winning ways against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Have a look at the Dream11 tips, head to head etc and be a part of the excitement.

1. Team News - Rajasthan Rouyals

Royals have two wins from two matches, In their success, they have found stars in Sanju Samson and Rahul Tewatia. Skipper Steve Smith has been ever reliable, striking two half-centuries, while opener Jos Buttler will be waiting to explode.

2. Team News - Kolkata Knight Riders

To match or surpass the Royals, KKR have the biggest stars in Andre Russell to go along with reigning World Cup winning English skipper Eoin Morgan, one of the best in limited-overs cricket. But both Morgan and Russell have got limited opportunities so far, having dropped down to No 5 and 6 respectively.

The fixture might just finally see them bat higher up, especially the star Jamaican, who was their highest run-getter last season with 510 runs at a astonishing strike rate of 204.81. Having started off with a familiar defeat to Mumbai Indians in their opener, Kolkata Knight Riders put up a determined show to bounce back against a sloppy Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Talented opener Shubman Gill's unbeaten half-century, aided by Morgan's late firepower overtook SRH's below-par 145 with two overs to spare.

3. Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Steve Smith (Captain), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narie, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy.

4. Dream11

Steve Smith, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson, Eoin Morgan, Rahul Tewatia, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Pat Cummins, Jofra Archer, Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Mavi.

5. Head to head

Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals have met each other 21 times in the IPL. Both of them have won 10 matches each with a game ending as no-result.

6. Match details

Date: September 30

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Live telecast: Star Sports Networks

Live Streaming: Disney + HotStar VIP