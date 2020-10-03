IPL 2020: Match 15: RCB vs RR: Match Updates: Kohli, Devdutt fifties lead Royal Challengers to win

Bengaluru, October 3: Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on the explosive Rajasthan Royals in an IPL 2020 match on Saturday (October 3), the first day game of the tournament as the weekend double headers gets underway.

The Royal Challengers have shown some grit in the IPL 13, even winning a Super Over contest usually impregnable Mumbai Indians. On the other hand, the Royals started off the tournament in a blazing fashion, positing two totals in excess of 200 before Kolkata Knight Riders clipped their wings.

The match has all trappings of a thriller with both RCB and RR having explosive players in their ranks right from Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Sanju Samson and Steve Smith. Catch all the action here with MyKhel Updates.

Auto Refresh Feeds That's the Update from RCB vs RR match. Ciao Ciao. Next match is Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders. Stay tuned. Match starts at 7.30 PM IST. For the time being, RCB go on top of the table with 6 points. Four games and three wins. That's it. Royal Challengers Bangalore wrap the match up by 8 wickets. Kohli remained not out on 72. Second win in a row for RCB, and second defeat in a row for Rajasthan. Oh that was splendid shot by Kohli. Off-driven past Curran. Put it in loop and play all over again. Peak Kohli. Tom Curran is back. 124/2 after 16 overs. AB de Villiers is the new man. 31 runs off 24 balls. Devdutt is castled by Archer for 63. 37 off last 30 balls. Should be easy for RCB. 50 for Kohli. First in IPL 2020. 6 Kohli off Tewatia. He is blossoiming slowly here. This is a perfect chase for Kohli to get back into some sort of rhythm. 155 is not a fret-worthy target and Padikkal is scoring freely at the other end. 100 up for RCB in 12.3 overs. Kohli hammers Parag for a four and six in successive balls. He is regaining touch. Devdutt gets 50. Fine innings. 10 overs over. RCB are 77/1. Well on course. Kohli is batting on 9 off 13 and is yet to show the his trademark fluency. At some stage RR will have to think to bring in either Oshane Thomas or Andrew Tye Time out now. And RCB have approached the chase pretty well till now. End of Power Play segment and RCB are 50/1. Padikkal has raced to 27 off 16, and he looks in sublime touch. Unhurried yet scoring at a brisk clip. Tom Curran into attack. 9 matches and 9 wickets. But an economy exceeding 11. Kohli vs Gopal. Three matches and three dismissals. It could get interesting. A Test match level leave by Kohli off Archer. Smiles all around. End Finch. leg before to Shreyas Gopal. 25/1 RCB have started the chase on a confident route. Padikkal is leading from the front. RCB starts chase. Padikkal hammers Unadkat for a six. See you soon for the chase. Tewatia 24 off 12 and Archer 16 off 10 guide them to a competitive total. 154 for 6 for RR. Saini is taken to task here by Tewatia. Another six, amazing just a roll of wrists. A no-ball. A free hit. And Tewatia does what he does best. A length ball has been smashed into the stands. Tewatia has taken a hit off Saini. He was trying to move away and pull but missed it completely as the ball crashed onto his helmet. Comedy out there. Archer did not even looking at partnter and Tewatia had almost reached the striker's end. But RCB made a hash of run out chance. 73M six by Archer off Udana Tewatia hammers Saini for a 6. Reminded that big over a few nights ago. End for Mahipal Lomror. He hoisted Chahal but gave a simple catch at long off. Good knock of 46. RR are 114/6 Lomror sweeps Chahal for a massive 6. RR are 106/5 Parag gets out for 17. He wanted to clear Udana but managed just a catch to Finch at Long on. 100 for RR in 15.1 overs. Meanwhile, fans are discussing whether RR should Uthappa be replaced with Yashasvi Jaiswal. 99 for 4 in 15 overs. Crucial phase. RR will at least need 50 runs from the last 5 overs. Big six by Lomror off Chahal. Chahal is back into attack. 89 for 4 in 14 overs are RR. Can they do that death overs charge? Riyan Parag smashes Zampa for a four. RR need some fire here to reach a fight-able total. Uthappa wanted to clear long off but all he could manage was a simple catch. Out for 17 and RR are 70/4. An 84M six by Lomror. The RR need a few more of them today. 50 up for RR in 8 overs. They have lost three wickets. Robin Uthappa will have to summon all his experience here for RR. Mahipal Lomror is new man, first game in the IPL 2020. Eventful passage. Two wickets in quick succession. Buttler and Samson are out. 31/3. RCB firmly on top. Smith drags an Udana inswinger back to his stumps. Out! First six of the match. Buttler hoicks Udana over mid-wicket and he follows that with a four. Washington Sundar is the other new ball bowler. He has done well in Power Play segment. 9 runs off the first over with couple of fours. Match is about to start. Jos Buttler and Steve Smith are opening for RR. Isuru Udana is handling the first over for RCB. RCB are going ahead with the same XI. RR have made one change -- Mahipal Lomror comes in for Ankit Rajpoot. Rajasthan Royals won the toss and they are predictably batting. There will be this small battle between Virat Kohli, who is not been in good touch in IPL 2020, and RR leggie Shreyas Gopal. Watch out. So, will we see Ben Stokes soon in RR uniform? Hi guys, quick question. How long does it take from Christchurch to UAE? ✈️👀#HallaBol — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) October 3, 2020 Here's a reminder: The toss is at 3 PM IST and the match starts at 3.30 PM IST. Welcome everyone to MyKhel's Match Updates coverage of the encounter between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals. This is the first day game of the IPL 2020 as weekend double headers, a total of 10, gets underway today.