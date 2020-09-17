IPL 2020: MI vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni to Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma, know 5 game changers of IPL opener

Both Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians have given us some thrilling moments in the previous editions of the IPL and the IPL 2020 could not be an exception despite the absence of some stars like Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh and Lasith Malinga from both the sides.

MyKhel takes a look at the gamechangers from Chennai and Mumbai.

1. MS Dhoni

The old fox will be seen in action come Saturday as he will lead out Chennai Super Kings. He might not have played in well over a year but to write off one of the most astute cricketers to have played the game will be naïve. As a skipper and batsman, he still can contribute for CSK.

2. Rohit Sharma

He is the most successful skipper of the IPL winning four titles for Mumbai Indians. He is a smart captain and a real danger with the bat. Rohit has said he will open this season subject to team's demand. But an on the money Rohit can take the opposition apart as only he can.

3. Hardik Pandya

It remains to be seen how much his medium pace will be effective on UAE pitches but he might just love the conditions to have a go at the bowlers. He is a genuine power hitter and can clear the ropes by miles. A turbo-charged Pandya can keep the opposition on the back and give immense advantage to Mumbai.

4. Ravindra Jadeja

This all-rounder can be trump card for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2020. His accurate left-arm spin can do wonders on generally sluggish UAE pitches and Jadeja can pack a punch with the bat too when needed. And he remains a fab fielder too. It's a terrific package to have in T20s.

5. Kieron Pollard

The burly West Indian is a massive asset for Mumbai Indians. Pollard had recently led Trinbago Knight Riders to CPL 2020 title and made contributions with bat and ball too. The tracks in the UAE could be similar to the ones in the Caribbean and that will aid Pollard a great deal.