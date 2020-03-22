Cricket
IPL 2020: Mitchell McClenaghan reveals he doesn't like bowling to MS Dhoni

By

New Delhi, March 22: MS Dhoni is still regarded as one of the most dangerous batsmen in world cricket and his mere presence into the middle sends the chill down the spine of best of bowlers.

New Zealand pacer Mitchell McClenaghan is the latest to admit that he too feels it safe when he's not bowling to the Chennai Super Kings' captain.

In a Twitter interaction with a fan, the left-arm pacer - who will be playing for Mumbai Indians in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 - said he too feels it is better not to bowl to Dhoni.

One of the fans asked McClenaghan to share his views on Dhoni and the Kiwi pacer came up with an epic response. "Rather not bowl to him," wrote McClenaghan.

After returning to New Zealand from Pakistan, McClenaghan is currently undergoing self-quarantine at home. The quick was participating in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 which was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

McClenaghan was part of the MI side that prevailed over Chennai Super Kings by just 1 run in a thrilling final to win their record fourth title in IPL 2019.

The defending champions were set to host Chennai Super Kings in the season opener of IPL 2020 at their home ground Wankhede Stadium, but the tournament has been postponed to April 15 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The future of the tournament currently hangs in the balance.

Dhoni, who has been in out of action since Team India's exit in the ICC World Cup 2019 in England, and fans are hoping their favourite cricketer comes back to the cricket pitch in the IPL.

Story first published: Sunday, March 22, 2020, 14:03 [IST]
