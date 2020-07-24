IPL 2020: MS Dhoni has left the door open for him, can still make India comeback, claims Dean Jones

MS Dhoni was last seen in action during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England and Team India's exit from the semi-final was also his last international game.

Fans kept waiting for the 39-year-old cricketer to make his comeback but it never happened and the wait elongated. Many expected that the wicketkeeper-batsman will be seen in action during the IPL which was supposed to begin on March 29. But the postponement of the league further elongated the wait.

While many believe that Dhoni might have already played his final game in India colours but experts are still of the view that the Ranchi cricketer can still make his India comeback, provided he has a good show with the bat in the IPL.

Former Australia cricketer Dean Jones is among those who believe that Dhoni can still make a comeback, although the selectors have started looking at Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul as his successors.

"At the moment it looks like the Indian selectors are going with Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul. If Dhoni has a wonderful IPL then he's away, but if he doesn't do well in the next IPL then perhaps his door is definitely shut. But, he's left the door open. This break might be fantastic for him. He has had a really good break and if he wants to come back out of this - trust me as you get older it gets more difficult to come back from a break," Jones told Timesofindia.com.

Jones, however, believes that Dhoni is still the best finisher and India are yet to find an answer to that.

"He (MS Dhoni) is an absolute superstar. He is a 'great'. So, I have always felt, with the greats, to tend to let them do what they want to do, but at the moment they are leaning towards KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant. But, India's biggest problem is still a finisher. Who is your finisher? Hardik Pandya - yes. Just comes down to your balance - who's hot and who's not," Jones added further.