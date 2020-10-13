IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals look like the best teams: Ajit Agarkar

Speaking on the Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected', former Indian cricketer Ajit Agarkar said that the ongoing edition has been a close one till now, with many ups and down. He further added that Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals looked like the best teams this year.

"It's such a close tournament, so many ups and downs, but clearly Mumbai Indians & Delhi Capitals look like the two best teams - form-wise and personnel-wise.

"KKR, in my opinion, got a real bonus win against CSK. They are my third team. The fourth team for me is between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad," said Agarkar.

Agarkar further stated that earlier he would have gone for Chennai Super Kings. "I had CSK at the start of the tournament, but at the moment, these two teams look slightly better than what CSK is playing."

Meanwhile, speaking on the 'Cricket Connected' show, former England spinner Graeme Swann gave his backing to the Sunrisers Hyderabad, stating that David Warner's team would definitely reach the playoffs of the 13th edition.

"I'm definitely going with Sunrisers Hyderabad cause Jonny Bairstow not only looks dapper with his ginger hair and the orange shirt, amazing, it shouldn't go, but it does, but he's also smashing it. And my fourth team is going more with my heart than my head - Rajasthan Royals. Tewatia hit 5 sixes off that over and I fell for the Rajasthan Royals. They've lost all 3 games, they cannot get any worse. Ben Stokes is coming back. They are going to qualify."

Currently Mumbai Indians top the points table. Mumbai is tied on ten points with Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, but due to a higher net run rate Rohit Sharma's team is on the number one spot.

