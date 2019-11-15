Cricket
IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians' Siddesh Lad transferred to Kolkata Knight Riders

By
IPL 2020: Siddesh Lad joins KXIP
IPL 2020: Siddesh Lad joins KXIP

Mumbai, November 15: Siddhesh Lad, who was with Mumbai Indians from 2015, will turn out for Kolkata Knight Riders in the upcoming season of the IPL (IPL 2020) following a successful trade by Mumbai Indians.

Lad, who was with Mumbai Indians since 2015, played his first IPL game last season when he was included in the playing XI as captain Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the game against Kings XI Punjab owing to an injury.

He hit a six off the first ball he faced and scored 15 runs from 13 balls in his debut game.

1. Mayank Markande (Mumbai Indians to Delhi Capitals) - Rs 20 lakh.

2. Sherfane Rutherford (Delhi Capitals to Mumbai Indians) - Rs 6.2 crore.

3. J Suchith (Delhi Capitals to Kings XI Punjab) - Rs 20 lakh

4. Trent Boult (Delhi Capitals to Mumbai Indians) - Rs 2.2 crore

5. K Gowtham (Rajasthan Royals to Kings XI Punjab) - Rs 6.2 crore

6. Ankit Rajpoot (Kings XI Punjab to Rajasthan Royals) - Rs 3 crore

7. Dhawal Kulkarni (Rajasthan Royals to Mumbai Indians) - Rs 75 lakh

8. Mayank Markande (Delhi Capitals to Rajasthan Royals) - Rs 20 lakh

9. Rahul Tewatia (Delhi Capitals to Rajasthan Royals) - Rs 3 crore

10 R Ashwin (Kings XI Punjab to Delhi Capitals) - Rs 7.1 crore

11. Ajinkya Rahane (Rajasthan Royals to Delhi Capitals) - Rs 4 crore.

Story first published: Friday, November 15, 2019, 14:30 [IST]
