IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan eye milestones

While MI started their campaign with a loss against Chennai Super Kings, the Rohit Sharma-led unit has since then won four games - against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) - out of five.

Meanwhile, DC has thus far won five games out of six. The Shreyas Iyer-led side is coming into this game on the back of a hat-trick of wins, which saw them beat RR, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and KKR.

Here are a few milestones some players will be chasing in the match between two of the best teams in the league:

1. Rohit Sharma needs 61 runs to complete 4000 IPL runs for MI. The Mumbaikar has been in good form in this league and has been giving good starts to his side. Rohit would once again look for another fifty and reach the milestone.

2. Mumbai Indians' speedster Trent Boult needs 2 wickets to complete 50 IPL wickets. The New Zealand pacer has been in sublime form in his first season for Mumbai Indians and has been troubling batsmen with his variations.

3. South Africa captain and Mumbai Indians' opener Quinton de Kock needs just three dismissals from completing 50 IPL dismissals behind the stumps.

4. Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya needs 2 catches to complete 50 IPL catches. Pandya has been one of the best fielders in the league and there won't be any surprises if the Baroda cricketer achieves the milestone against Delhi.

5. Delhi Capitals bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Harshal Patel require 4 wickets each to complete 50 IPL wickets. Both Rabada and Harshal have been in good form in the tournament and if they achieve this milestone in the match itself then there's no stopping Delhi.

6. Delhi Capitals' batsmen Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan need 1 six each to complete 100 IPL sixes.

7. Dhawan - the stylish lef-handed opener - requires 7 runs to complete 1000 IPL runs for the Delhi franchise. Pant is 88 runs away from 2000 IPL runs.