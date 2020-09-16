IPL 2020: Pattinson can't wait to play alongside 'best T20 bowler in the world' Bumrah

The Australia paceman couldn't hide is excitement to play alongside the likes of Bumrah and New Zealand paceman Trent Boult, who he feels are the two of the best bowlers in T20 cricket.

In a video shared on Mumbai Indians' official Twitter handle Pattinson said: "Personally, it's just fantastic to work with some of the best bowlers in the world. Obviously, Bumrah is probably the best T20 bowler in the world. And Boulty (Trent Boult) is up there as well.

"So, for me it will be a great experience to be around those guys."

"I have played a few One-day Internationals here in the UAE before, so I have got a bit of experience over here in UAE."

Pattinson was brought in as a replacement by the reigning champions for the seasoned Lasith Malinga, who pulled out of the IPL 2020 due to personal reasons. And the 30-year-old Australian, who has experience playing in the UAE, felt the wickets will be slower.

"The wickets are drier and there will be three wickets which will be used throughout the tournament so it will be slower and lower as the tournament goes on.

"May be the slower ball and stuff like that might come into play a lot more."

Pattinson's Mumbai Indians open the IPL 2020 campaign on September 19 against Chennai Super Kings.