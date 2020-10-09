IPL 2020: Pleased with my third fifty, but consistency of getting them back-to-back is key: Jonny Bairstow

IPL 2020: SRH vs KXIP, Match 22, Highlights: Clinical Sunrisers Hyderabad notch up 69-run win over Kings XI Punjab

SRH opener Jonny Bairstow put up a stupendous show with the bat as he along with skipper David Warner put up a strong total of 201 against the KXIP at the Dubai International Stadium.

The openers put up a 160-run stand which helped the Sunrisers score their first 200+ score of the season. Wicketkeeper-batsman Bairstow has been consistent with the bat this season.

IPL 2020: Getting Mayank run-out wasn't the ideal start, it was a disaster: KXIP skipper KL Rahul

Talking about his performance at the end of the match, Bairstow said, "I was pleased, obviously my third fifty. But the consistency of getting them back-to-back is key."

Man-of-the-match Bairstow also lauded skipper and opening partner Warner, who notched up his 50th half-century of the tournament. "Its good fun, we know what a quality player he is. I think it was his 50th fifty. That number speaks for him."

With the IPL being held in the UAE, the opener further added, "Obviously the dimensions and pitches here are different from conditions we expect in India. The temperature is pretty different as well."

At one point the Sunrisers looked set for more than 230 runs, but after the openers departed they lost quick wickets and posted 201. Bairstow said that the bowlers held their nerves to hand SRH their third win of the season.

"The guys held their nerve. We knew that with them picking six batters (we would in it)," signed off Bairstow.

With the win the Sunrisers Hyderabad have climbed to the third spot on the table. The David Warner-led side will next meet the