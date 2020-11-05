IPL 2020, Qualifier 1: DC vs MI Updates: Rohit Sharma departs for a duck after MI invited to bat first

Dubai, Nov 5: Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will take on Thursday (November 5) face each other in the first qualifier of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 here.
Defending champions and four-time winners Mumbai Indians have been the team to beat in the league stage, but they lost a bit of their momentum after a 10-wicket defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad.
The biggest positive for Mumbai has been the return of skipper Rohit Sharma, who had missed four games to recover from a hamstring injury. The star opener, though, perished cheaply against SRH and needs to come good on the big day. The defending champions boast an explosive batting line-up coupled with an equally lethal bowling attack, but the batters had an off day against SRH. Their bowlers too were taken to the task -- a wake-up call before the crucial game.
Mumbai's top-order has been firing on all-cylinders and young Ishan Kishan (428 runs) has been a revelation. Quinton De Kock (443) would be keen to continue his sublime form while opening with Rohit. And so would Suryakumar Yadav (410), who has played some scintillating knocks. Pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult will be the best
Chasing their maiden title, Delhi Capitals roared back to form by thrashing Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets in their final league game to grab the second spot, after four successive losses. Delhi's middle-order has been sluggish and heavily dependent on one or two batters.
Shikhar Dhawan, captain Shreyas Iyer, R Ashwin and the South African pace duo of Kagiso Rabada-Anrich Nortje will be key to their success.
Here are the updates from the match between MI and DC:
Four, Four! Fifty comes up for Mumbai Indians as Suryakumar Yadav gets back-to-back boundaries off Nortje.
SIX!! First maximum of the innings comes from Quinton de Kock's bat as he hammers Axar Patel over long-on for a six.
After 3 overs, MI reach 31/1 after 3 overs. Quinton de Kock - 26* | Shreyas Iyer - 2* are present into the middle.
Rohit Sharma in knockouts/play-offs: 19 innings | 229 runs | Avg 12.72 | SR 101.32 | 3 X ducks.
Wicket! Early breakthrough for Delhi Capitals and that too of MI skipper Rohit Sharma. R Ashwin traps Rohit in front and dismisses him for a duck. MI - 17/1
Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock open innings for MI. Daniel Sams starts with the new ball for DC.
Teams chasing have done well off late in the tournament and hence it could be termed as a good move from Shreyas Iyer.
Delhi's performance in knockouts! 2008 - Lost against Rajasthan in Semi-Final 2009 - Lost against Deccan, Semi-Final 2012 - Lost against Kolkata, Qualifier 1 2012 - Lost against Chennai, Qualifier 2 2019 - Won against Hyd, Eliminator 2019 - Lost against Chennai, Qualifier 2
Shikhar Dhawan holds the key for Delhi Capitals.
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.
Rohit Sharma: Looks like a good pitch. We know we are going to bat first now, so just post a good total. We know we have a good bowling line-up to defend any total. Just got to start well and then take it from there. Three changes, Bumrah, Boult and Hardik are back for Pattinson, Dhawal and Tiwary.
Shreyas Iyer: We are going to bowl first. The wicket is dry and with a bit of dew, the wicket should be better to bat. Same team for us.
Qualifier 1: Toss Update: Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and invited MI captain Rohit Sharma bat first in Dubai.
Delhi Capitals' players leave for the stadium for the big contest.
The Dubai Stadium is ready for the first game of the IPL Playoffs.
Qualifier 1: Mumbai Indians will be looking to make to their second consecutive IPL final. A win would give the Delhi franchise their maiden appearance in the final.
