IPL 2020, Qualifier 1: DC vs MI Updates: Rohit Sharma departs for a duck after MI invited to bat first

Dubai, Nov 5: Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will take on Thursday (November 5) face each other in the first qualifier of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 here.

Defending champions and four-time winners Mumbai Indians have been the team to beat in the league stage, but they lost a bit of their momentum after a 10-wicket defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The biggest positive for Mumbai has been the return of skipper Rohit Sharma, who had missed four games to recover from a hamstring injury. The star opener, though, perished cheaply against SRH and needs to come good on the big day. The defending champions boast an explosive batting line-up coupled with an equally lethal bowling attack, but the batters had an off day against SRH. Their bowlers too were taken to the task -- a wake-up call before the crucial game.

Mumbai's top-order has been firing on all-cylinders and young Ishan Kishan (428 runs) has been a revelation. Quinton De Kock (443) would be keen to continue his sublime form while opening with Rohit. And so would Suryakumar Yadav (410), who has played some scintillating knocks. Pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult will be the best

Chasing their maiden title, Delhi Capitals roared back to form by thrashing Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets in their final league game to grab the second spot, after four successive losses. Delhi's middle-order has been sluggish and heavily dependent on one or two batters.

Shikhar Dhawan, captain Shreyas Iyer, R Ashwin and the South African pace duo of Kagiso Rabada-Anrich Nortje will be key to their success.

