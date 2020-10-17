IPL 2020: Quinton de Kock moves into top 10 list of highest run scorers

The South African wicketkeeper-batsman has now made three half-centuries in his last four innings, although he did have a bit of fortune when Varun Chakravarthy missed a tough chance to send him on his way for 20.

The dashing left-hander was the chief aggressor in the opening partnership with Rohit Sharma as the champions chased down a moderate target of 149 with 19 balls to spare in Match 32 of IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Mumbai Indians register comprehensive 8-wicket win over Knight Riders

De Kock struck two of his three maximums in a costly seventh over from Prasidh Krishna, also hitting nine fours in another high-quality knock.

The 27-year-old has 269 runs in the tournament at an average of 38.42 from eight innings and is ninth in the list, and on this evidence, there may be plenty more to come.

TOP 10 RUN-GETTERS IN IPL 2020

Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul retains the Orange Cap with 448 runs with his team-mate and opening partner Mayank Agarwal closely following him with 382.

The crushing victory against KKR helped Mumbai Indians to go on top of the IPL 2020 table. Their next match is against KXIP in Dubai on Sunday (October 18).

IPL POINTS TABLE | FIXTURES/RESULTS

De Kock had earlier been left red-faced when he dropped Pat Cummins on 36 and the Australia paceman went on to make his maiden IPL half-century.

An unbroken stand of 87 between Cummins (53 not out) and new captain Eoin Morgan (39no) got KKR up to 148 for five.

Pat Cummins equals MS Dhoni's seven-year-old record batting at No. 7 against MI

However, De Kock made amends by playing the biggest hand with the bat as MI romped home comfortably.

Rohit made a slow 35 by his usual standards in an opening partnership of 94, while Hardik Pandya weighed in with a brisk 21 not out.