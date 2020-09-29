IPL 2020: Rahul Tewatia reveals how playing with three India spinners in Haryana has helped him grow as a player

After struggling for the initial part of his innings, Tewatia broke free, smashing Sheldon Cottrell for five sixes to turn the match around as it helped Rajasthan Royals secure an IPL record run chase against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday (September 27).

The 27-year-old all-rounder credited three Indian spinners, who he played alongside at Haryana, for his transformation as a cricketer.

"I play for Haryana and made my Ranji Trophy debut in 2013-14. I played a lot in Lahli (in Rohtak) which favours medium pacers. The presence of three India international spinners in our team helped me a lot over the years," Tewatia said during a pre-match press conference.

He currently plays alongside Yuzvendra Chahal, who is one of the national team's leading spinners in limited-overs formats at the moment. He has also played with Amit Mishra and Jayant Yadav, who have also represented India, in domestic cricket at various stages.

While he struggled to put bat to ball for a prolonged period as the pressure mounted, Tewatia "knew" it was just a matter of one good hit, a feeling, he said, his batting partner at the other end, the in-form Sanju Samson, as well as the team management shared.

"When I was not able to hit, I was under pressure, but Sanju told me that it's a matter of one hit and I was waiting for that one hit."

From 17 off 23 balls, Tewatia ended the night of his life at 53 off 31 and Tewatia revealed what his captain Steve Smith and coach Andrew McDonald told him after the match-winning knock.

"They told me, in this level coming back from where you were, requires mental toughness. There were always confident about my ability. I was looking for one big hit, one big over and that came (when Cottrell came in to bowl the 18th over).

"I had the confidence that once I start hitting, I would be able to pull it off. I was looking for a game-changing over to close in on the target.

And as expected, he said the extraordinary win has changed the atmosphere of the dressing room. Tewatia also said he will be always ready for any situation, any task, to help the team win games.

The all-rounder, who was promoted to number four ahead of more established players against KXIP, said the team management has made it very clear to him that his job is to take on the bowlers.

"I was told to go and take on the bowlers, my role was clear from the beginning, from last one month. It was a chance to prove myself."

Rajasthan Royals will look for a hattrick of wins when they face Kolkata Knight Riders in Dubai on Wednesday (September 30).

(With PTI inputs)