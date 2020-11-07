IPL 2020: RCB batting ran out of steam: Head coach Simon Katich

After enjoying a good first half to the season, back-to-back losses in the business end of the season saw the Challengers finish fourth on the table, and eventually lose out to a resurgent Sunrisers.

Following their exit from the ongoing edition, RCB head coach Simon Katich said that the batting department let them down in the second half of the T20 tournament.

Kane Williamson and Jason Holder took SRH to a win as they kept the finals hopes alive. After enjoying a great season, Friday’s loss saw RCB fall to their fifth loss on the trot. Talking about their season, Katich said the batsmen 'ran out of steam’ after enjoying a good run in the onset.

“We felt like we were on track at the 10-games mark, and then heading into the last four games.. looking back on it now, it feels like we probably ran out of a bit of steam. Particularly with the bat. That’s probably the one area that added a bit after a really good start to the tournament.” Katich said after the match.

“Credit to the Sunrisers today, I thought they squeezed us beautifully. They took early wickets and then we were always under pressure trying to play catch up,” he added.

The coach stated that with the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal and Adam Zampa in the line-up 150 on the board would have given them a good chance. But the batsmen failed to rise to the occasion as they posted 131/7.

“We always felt if we can get 150 on the board we would be in the game, particularly with the two leggies (Chahal and Zampa) in the team and seeing the wicket. It was slow and offering a little bit of turn. To stack our batting today and only get 130 was disappointing. Sunrisers thoroughly deserved to go through,” signed off Katich.