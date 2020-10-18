IPL 2020: RCB coach Simon Katich says "freak" AB de Villiers is "greatest of all time"

De Villiers scored an unbeaten 55 off 22 balls, an innings which included six sixes to help RCB register a seven-wicket win over Royals after all seemed lost following the dismissal of skipper Virat Kohli in the 14th over.

Following that display, Katich described AB as 'a freak' who singlehandedly won RCB the game with yet another masterclass.

"He is a freak, isn't he? That's why he is the greatest of all time. What we saw was another masterclass, we have seen a number of them already in this tournament. He had one here against Mumbai, and obviously the other day he got 73 off 33," Katich said during the press conference.

AB de Villiers is the most impactful player in IPL: Virat Kohli

The coach also admitted that they were wrong to send him at number six in the last game against Kings XI Punjab and ensured that de Villiers batted at his usual number four spot against the Royals.

"We certainly made sure that he bats in his right position today. We certainly learnt from our mistake and he was wonderful."

Before De Villiers' freak show with the bat, RCB's bowling unit had done well to restrict Royals to 177/6 with Chris Morris and Yuzvendra Chahal picking four and two wickets respectively.

Katich also praised the bowling unit especially Morris and Chahal, but it was AB's brilliance which took them home in the end.

You must be kidding! AB de Villiers says he is nervous while chasing

"The reason we won was I think he was magnificent, Chris Morris was brilliant, (Yuzvendra Chahal) got us back in the game with his two wickets, we had a number of crucial performances but AB basically won us the game single-handedly.

"Looked like Rajasthan deserved to win and we got out of jail really."

With that win RCB earned their 12th point and will hope to seal a place in the play-offs soon. They are next in action against Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday (October 21).

(With PTI inputs)