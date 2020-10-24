IPL 2020: RCB have a bowling unit that Kohli has belief in: Scott Styris

The Virat Kohl-led side, who are yet to lay their hands on an IPL trophy, are currently placed third on the points table, having won seven out of their ten games this season.

With the tournament in its 13th edition, Kohli’s men are hopeful of picking up their maiden IPL trophy as they look to have overcome the kinks that have troubled them in the past. While their batting line-up has not troubled them much, their bowling has always been an issue. But this is what has turned out to be their strongest point as the bowlers, led by Yuzvendra Chahal and Chris Morris have been lethal this season.

Speaking on Star Sports Select Dugout, former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris said that the Challengers bowling display has been the reason why Kohli has looked even more impressive.

“I always believe that your bowler must have the captain’s faith in you. Looks like finally, RCB have a bowling unit that Kohli has belief in and they can do the job,” Styris said on Star Sports Select Dugout.

Former Australian cricketer Brett Lee also voiced the same opinion, stating, “You are right, it comes down to trust. The captain should trust you as a bowler to put you in any situation.

“Yes, you have your specific death bowlers or you have your bowler at the top of the order or the first 6 during the power play, and then you have your bowlers who bowl in the middle.

“For me as long as you have the trust and understand your role then that will firstly give you confidence as a player and also make you able to execute your plans and establish yourself as a proper cricketer,” stated Lee.

The Challengers will next take on the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday (Oct. 25).

(With input from Agencies)