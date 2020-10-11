IPL 2020: RCB spinner Washington Sundar happy to bowl in powerplay

The Tami Nadu all-rounder has often been trusted by his captain Virat Kohli whether for RCB in the IPL or when playing in the Indian team. During Saturday's win over Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020, Sundar was again given the responsibilty to bowl in the powerplay.

Sundar, who bowled two overs in the powerplay, ended with figures of 2 for 16 in his three overs spell, getting rid off the dangerous opening pair of Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis.

The all-rounder was happy with the role in the team and hopes his good run with the ball continues into the deep end of the torunament.

"Glad to be given this role, I am very happy bowling in the powerplay especially against two great batsmen, that too against a team like CSK, to be able to perform well, I feel confident.

"So far it's been going good. Everything has been working to the plan. I have also been planning a lot for different batsmen. Hopefully it works going deep into the tournament as well."

Sundar praised pacer Chris Morris, who returned with three wickets in his first game this season, and the other bowlers in the team especially Yuzvendra Chahal, who got rid off Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

"Morris was brilliant in his first game, Isuru (Udana) bowled very well, Chahal took the crucial wicket of Mahi bhai. Everything went well today for us and I'm very happy."

Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to add more points when their IPL 2020 action continues against Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday (October 12) in Sharjah.

