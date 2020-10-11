IPL 2020: RCB vs CSK: The over to Dhoni was very crucial: Yuzvendra Chahal

RCB spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who is enjoying a good season, said after the match that the over bowled by him to Chennai skipper MS Dhoni was very crucial and Dhoni's wicket was the gamechanger.

Chahal restricted the Chennai batsmen with figures of 1-35 and Dhoni's wicket in the 16th over was the highlight.

In a video posted on iplt20.com, Chahal opened up about the game to Chris Morris. "Obviously, I thought the over to MS Dhoni was very crucial. I usually bowl stump to stump, but on the last ball, I decided to take a chance so I bowled a little bit wider and fuller.

"For me, his wicket is a very big wicket. The last time I dismissed MS Dhoni was in 2014," Chahal told Morris.

Meanwhile, Chris Morris, who returned with a three wicket scalp against CSK, said it was a good debut match. "It was a very special day, representing a new team in the IPL, I was very nervous. Very happy to contribute to the winning cause, doesn't matter how I do as long as we are winning. We had a good game and it was a good debut," Morris said in the video.

He further added, "It is quite difficult to come straight out of quarantine and lockdown and hit your straps right away. Not many teams are doing that. We are getting better and better with every game we play. The guys are getting and they are executing their skills and it orders well for us going into the future."

The Royal Challengers Bangalore are currently placed fourth on the table, having garnered eight points from six matches. Virat Kohli's team will next take on the Dinesh Karthik-led Kolkata Knight Riders.