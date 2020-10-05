IPL 2020: RCB vs DC, Match 19: Toss, Playing XI: Virat Kohli wins the toss and opts to bowl

In what is expected to be a blockbuster clash, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals are facing off in a top of the table match in the 13th edition of the IPL in Dubai.

IPL 2020: RCB vs DC, Match 19 updates

The Royal Challengers Bangalore have faced the Delhi Capitals on 23 occasions and RCB hold the edge as they have win 14 games, while Delhi won eight.

In a big blow for the high-flying Delhi Capitals, DC's leg-spinner Amit Mishra has been ruled out for the remainder of the current season. The 37-year-old sustained a flexor tendon injury to the ring finger of his bowling hand whilst attempting to take a return catch off his bowling during Delhi Capitals' match against the Kolkata Knight Riders on 3rd October.

Axar Patel will replace the injured Mishra.

Meanwhile in the RCB camp, Adam Zampa will miss out of due to a stomach bug. Zampa was dehydrated after the day game and Moeen Ali is set to replace him.

After winning the toss, Kohli said that the same pitch as last night will be used and the skipper pointed out that you are never out of it in the chase in Dubai because of the dew factor.

Playing XI:

RCB: D Padikkal, AJ Finch, V Kohli (c), AB de Villiers(wk), MM Ali, S Dube, Washington Sundar, I Udana, NA Saini, Y Chahal, Mohammed Siraj

DC: P Shaw, S Dhawan, S Iyer (c), R Pant (wk), M Stoinis, S Hetmyer, AR Patel, R Ashwin, K Rabada, A Nortje, HV Patel