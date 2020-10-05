IPL 2020: RCB vs DC, Match 19 updates: Top of the table clash as Royal Challengers Bangalore meet Delhi Capitals

Bengaluru, Oct. 5: In a top of the table clash Royal Challengers Bangalore will face the Delhi Capitals in match number 19 of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Dubai on Monday.

Both the teams have gotten their season of to a solid start. Virat Kohli-led RCB and Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals have both notched up three wins out of four games each.

While Delhi skipper Iyer has been in great form this season, RCB skipper Kohli finally got his act together in their last game with an unbeaten 72 off 53 in their eight-wicket win over the Rajasthan Royals. In Monday's game, both captains will once again look to lead from the front as they both eye their fourth win of the season.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore have faced the Delhi Capitals on 23 occasions and RCB hold the edge as they have win 14 games, while Delhi won eight.

One match ended with no result. Heading into their fifth game of the season, Kohli's boys will hope to further better their record against Delhi and notch up their fourth win and solidify their position on the top four. Dubai is set to host another crackling match and with power-hitters in both sides, the match could be a high-scoring affair.

Auto Refresh Feeds While Amit Mishra has been ruled out for the rest of the season, Prithvi Shaw, who didn't take the field in the second innings of the last match, has been cleared to play. Injury blow for the Delhi Capitals: In a big blow for the high-flying Delhi Capitals, DC's leg-spinner Amit Mishra has been ruled out for the remainder of the current season. The 37-year-old sustained a flexor tendon injury to the ring finger of his bowling hand whilst attempting to take a return catch off his bowling during Delhi Capitals' match against the Kolkata Knight Riders on 3rd October. Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore and Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals are set for a top of the table clash in match no. 19 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Dubai.