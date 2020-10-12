Cricket
IPL 2020: RCB vs KKR: Toss, Playing XI: Royal Challengers Bangalore win the toss and opt to bat

By

Bengaluru, Oct. 12: The Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and captain Virat Kohli opted to bat first in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday.

After winning the toss, Kohli opted to bat first, saying that he chose to bat because the pitch will keep getting slower and slower.

There's one change in both team's playing XI. In the RCB line-up Mohammed Siraj has come in place of Gurkeerat Mann. Meanwhile, in the KKR den, Tom Banton comes in place of Sunil Narine.

The encounter promises to be a blockbuster clash in the high-scoring Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Both sides head into the game having won four matches out of the six played so far. KKR is ahead on the points table due to the net run rate.

KKR and RCB have met 24 times in the IPL and Dinesh Karthik's side hold the edge as they have registered 14 wins, while Kohli's men have won on 10 occasions.

Playing XI:

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers(wk), Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj

Kolkata Knight Riders:

Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Tom Banton, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik (c), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy


Story first published: Monday, October 12, 2020, 19:19 [IST]
