IPL 2020: RCB vs MI: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Quinton de Kock chase personal milestones

RCB started on a winning note but then their star-studded collapsed against Kings XI Punjab, resulting in a humbling 97-run defeat.

Mumbai Indians, who ticked all the boxes in their comfortable win against Kolkata Knight Riders, are unlikely to tinker with their team composition.

Here are a few personal milestones the players will be chasing in the highly anticipated clash between two of India's finest captains.

Rohit Sharma: Mumbai Indians' biggest positive in the previous game was that skipper Rohit Sharma came back among the runs and looked in ominous touch against KKR. The Mumbaikar needs 10 more runs to complete 5000 runs in the IPL and enter the elite club to join Virat Kohli and Mr IPL Suresh Raina.

Virat Kohli: After scores of 14 and 1, Kohli is due for a big one and would be itching to spend more time in the middle. If the RCB skipper scores 73 runs, then he'll become the first player to score 5500 runs in the tournament.

Dale Steyn: The South Africa speedster hasn't looked deadly in the last two games and would be aiming for wickets against MI, if he gets a place in the Playing XI. If Steyn manages to pick 3 wickets, he'll complete 100 wickets in the league.

Quinton de Kock: The South African limited-overs captain needs 10 runs to complete 1500 runs in IPL.

Suryakumar Yadav: The Mumbai Indians' top-order batsman is two sixes short of completing a half-century of maximums in the league.