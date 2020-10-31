IPL 2020: RCB vs SRH, Match 52 Updates: Sunrisers go past Royal Challengers by 5 wickets

Dubai, October 31: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in a crucial IPL 2020 match on Saturday (October 31). A will certainly place Royal Challengers in the play-offs bracket, while a defeat will force them to resort to some late tournament mathematics.

On the other hand, the Hyderabad will have to win this match at least to have a semblance of chance of entering the play-offs. If they win they will have 12 points from 13 games and will remain in the race for play-offs. In case they go down, then the chances of entering play-offs will diminish that much.

Royal Challengers Bangalore also need to shrug off the disappointment of two back-to-back defeats and put up a strong challenge against strong-willed Sunrisers Hyderabad. But it would be easier said than done since SRH are brimming with confidence after their crushing win over Delhi Capitals.

So, here's MyKhel Live Blog for the match between RCB and SRH. Follow for details.

Auto Refresh Feeds Now there are four teams on 12 points -- SRH, KKR, RR, KXIP. SRH leads the pack by virtue of their better net run rate. They now have 12 points with a game to go. RCB stay on 14 points. Holder smashes a 6 off Chahal. SRH has notched up a 5 wicket win over RCB. Couple of sixes by Jason Holder has eased the pressure on SRH. Are we seeing another mindless collapse here from SRH? Williamson goes now, slammed Udana straight into the hands of Kohli for 8. SRH: 87/4 Lovely bowling by Chahal. Drew Saha out of the crease with a slider, and then made him stranded outside. AB effected stumping with ease. Out for 39. SRH: 82/3 Gosh! That chest high ball from Udana was not called a no-ball by umpires. Seriously!! A slight delay there after Chahal/RCB go upstairs with a run out call against Williamson. But in the end, all ends well -- for batsman/SRH Pandey bites the dust, off Chahal. Went for a shot that was not there. Morris completed a fine catch. 50 between Saha and Manish. 33 balls 58 for 1 in the Power Play segment. Excellent batting so far. 50 for SRH in 5.1 overs. Saha and Manish Pandey have a job at their hands. End of Warner. Smacked Sundar straight into the hands of Udana for 8. Hyderabad begin chase through Warner and Saha. Morris opens the proceedings for RCB. RCB end their innings at 120/7 Isuru Udana perishes. pitched up delivery, went for a big shot but a simple catch to Williamson off Holder. Morris holes out to David Warner off Jason Holder for 3. RCB: 113/6 Sandeep Sharma spills a tough chance of Gurkeerat off Natarajan Chris Morris comes in Washington Sundar bites dust, a really good return catch by Natarajan. Out for 21 and RCB are 106/5 100 is up for RCB. Sundar survives a brilliant diving effort by Manish Pandey off Rashid. Went upstairs and ruled not out, rightly so. RCB are 86/4 during the last time out of the innings. 14 overs have gone past. They need a few big hits here. A total in the vicinity of 130 could be defendable on this track. Two set batsmen are out in quick succession -- AB and Phillippe. Josh Phillipe is holed out for 32 to Abhishek off Rashid. RCB: 76/4 AB is out for 24. 10 Gone. RCB: 61/2 50 up for RCB in 8.4 overs, with a 4 by Josh. Rashid has beaten AB 4 times in a row. Unusual, skill of the bowler as much as the nature of the pitch. There is that man. Rashid Khan. Left-arm spinner Nadeem has just spilled a rather sharp catch offered by AB off his own bowling. Will it prove costly? AB was on 4. RCB will require a big innings by AB. ABD is in the middle. This is the seventh time Sandeep is dismissing Kohli in the IPL. Kohli has also gone for 7. Hammered Sandeep straight into the hands of Williamson. Devdutt wanted to stand hammer but lack of pace done him, bowled by Sandeep for 5. RCB: 13/1 It looks like a pitch with no pace and low bounce. Jason Holder is sharing the new ball with Sandeep for SRH. Devudtt Padikkal, Joshua Phillippe are opening for RCB, while Sandeep Sharma is handling the first over for SRH. Toss: SRH won and they are bowling first. Will Navdeep Saini play today after suffering a webbing injury? Toss is a little over 5 minutes from now. Stay tuned? Welcome to MyKhel Live Coverage of the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad. IPL 2020 match No: 52. Toss will be at 7 PM IST.