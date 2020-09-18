Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2020: Anand Kripalu to replace Sanjeev Churiwala as Royal Challengers Bangalore chairman

By
IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore appoint Anand Kripalu as chairman
Anand Kripalu

Bengaluru, September 18: Diageo India on Friday (September 18) announced the appointment of Anand Kripalu as the Chairman of Royal Challengers Bangalore team, effective October 1, 2020. Anand is currently the Managing Director and CEO of Diageo India and assumes this role as an additional responsibility to his current profile.

He takes over the role of RCB Chairman from Sanjeev Churiwala, who is also the Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of Diageo India and will be moving to Singapore to take up the position of Finance Director for the APAC region.

Commenting on the change in the leadership, Anand Kripalu, Managing Director & CEO, Diageo India said, "Royal Challengers Bangalore is an integral part of Diageo India and behind the scenes, I have been part of the team's journey for the past 6 years. As the new season starts, it's going to be an exciting new chapter to lead the team from the front along with Virat, Mike Hesson and Simon Katich and we look forward to playing bold. I would also like to thank Sanjeev for his tremendous contribution to RCB and Diageo and wish him luck for his new role."

Anand Kripalu is leading Diageo India's transformational journey since 2014 prior to which he held the position of President, India and South Asia at Mondelez International and Managing Director of Cadbury India Ltd. He has also acquired significant experience on his stint with Unilever for 22 years. Anand is a graduate from IIT, Madras and IIM, Kolkata.

Source: Media Release

More ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 5,214,677 | World - 30,342,371
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

IPL 2020 Predictions
Match 1 September 19 2020, 07:30 PM
Mumbai
Chennai
Predict Now

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Friday, September 18, 2020, 20:51 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 18, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More