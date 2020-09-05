IPL 2020 schedule: Brace up fans, full timetable to be released on Sunday

The IPL 2020 is scheduled to commence from September 19 and the fans have been eagerly waiting for the schedule to find out the dates on which their favourite teams will be seen in action. It was expected to be released on Friday (September 4) as per a statement by BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.

Asked about the schedule, Patel told ANI: "The schedule will be released tomorrow (Sunday, September 6)."

The tournament will be played from September 19 to November 10 in the UAE across three venues -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. It is not yet clear which teams will be play against each other in the inaugural clash.

If everything goes by the tradition, then defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on Chennai Super Kings, runners-up of IPL 2019. But there was a Covid 19 burst in the Super Kings camp with 13 members testing positive for the virus.

In that context, there have been speculations that Royal Challengers Bangalore will open the proceedings against either Mumbai Indians or Kolkata Knight Riders.

All the teams have already reached UAE to take part in the tournament and are currently undergoing training. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) was the last team to begin training as they finally stepped on the field on Friday after their third round of Covid-19 tests.

Last week, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had confirmed that 13 personnel, including two players, had tested positive for Covid-19. However, the board had not specified as to which team had how many confirmed cases. The identity of the players and staff was also not revealed.

"13 personnel have tested positive, of which two are players. All the affected personnel as well as their close contacts are asymptomatic and have been isolated from other team members. They are being monitored by the IPL Medical Team," the BCCI had said in an official release.