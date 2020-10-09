IPL 2020: Sehwag takes a dig at Chennai Super Kings

In Match 21 of the IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday (October 7) night, chasing Kolkata Knight Rider's modest score of 167, CSK fell short by 10 runs.

CSK were confident of chasing the target when Shane Watson (50) and Ambati Rayudu (30) made 69 for the second wicket only to be denied by some brilliant death bowling from KKR's Sunil Narine (1-31) and Andre Russell (1-18).

There was a boundary in each of CSK's first 10 overs and they were coasting when they required 69 off the final 48 balls with nine wickets in hand, only to falter yet again.

Sehwag, who was known for his swashbuckling ways at the crease, was extremely critical of CSK batsmen's go-slow approach and compared it with the lacklustre attitude of some government employees.

"It should have been chased down. But the dot balls played by Kedar Jadhav and Ravindra Jadeja didn't help. And, in my view, some of the Chennai Super Kings batsmen think of CSK as a government job, whether you perform or not, they know they'll get their salary anyway," Sehwag was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz website.

CSK management's decision to send Jadhav ahead of Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo in a tense run chase was criticised by many as the India batsman laboured to seven off 12 balls. However CSK coach Stephen Fleming had justified the move saying Jadhav is a better player of spin.

IPL 2020: Fleming jumps to Jadhav's defence

IPL POINTS TABLE | FIXTURES/RESULTS

CSK, who are languishing sixth in IPL 2020 table do not have much time to recoup as the southern derby is on the cards with them set to take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday (October 11).

With just two wins from six matches, the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side have their task cut out against RCB who have their captain Virat Kohli back among the runs.