Cricket
By
IPL 2020: Shah Rukh Khan hopes Coronavirus subsides and the show starts

Mumbai, March 14: Kolkata Kight Riders co-owner and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday said he is hopeful of the COVID-19 pandemic subsiding and a deferred IPL 2020 going ahead with all the necessary health precautions in place.

A day after the start of the IPL was suspended from March 29 to April 15 by the BCCI, the franchise owners had a meeting before the event's Governing Council meet here.

"Wonderful to meet all the Franchise owners 'off the field' so to say. The meeting by @Bcci and @ipl was to reiterate what all of us feel...safety first of the spectators, players management & cities we play in. All directives of the health agencies & govt to be followed..," Khan tweeted.

"Hope the spread of the virus subsides & the show can go on. BCCI & team owners in consultation with the govt will keep a close watch & decide the way fwd in the health interest of ever1. Lovely 2 meet every1 & then sanitise ourselves repeatedly," he added.

The IPL is expected to be held without any spectators to ensure compliance with the government directive of avoiding large gatherings in view of the deadly virus, which has caused more than 5,000 deaths globally. In India, over 80 people have tested positive so far and two people have died.

Saturday, March 14, 2020, 14:24 [IST]
