IPL 2020: Shikhar Dhawan's personal milestones go in vain

The Indian opener clattered Krunal Krunal over midwicket for his 100th IPL six as he carried his bat right through the innings.

The dangerous left-hander also reached the 1,000-run mark for the Delhi franchise, but his 52-ball effort went in vain as Mumbai Indians romped home by wickets to replace them at the top of IPL 2020 table.

Quinton De Kock, Suryakumar Yadav fifties help Mumbai register clinical win

Dhawan was starved of the strike as disciplined bowling from the defending champions restricted the Delhi Capitals to 162 for four.

Pandya took 2-26, while Jasprit Bumrah and Rahul Chahar also kept it tight in a frustrating innings for Delhi Capitals.

The Mumbai Indians reached their target with two balls to spare to join their opponents on 10 points at the summit, with Suryakumar Yadav and Quinton de Kock setting them well on their way to consigning the Capitals to just a second defeat.

Suryakumar (53 off 32 balls) made a second consecutive half-century and De Kock (53 from 36) got his second of the tournament before Ishan Kishan chipped in with a brisk 28.

Kagiso Rabada, the leading wicket-taker in the 2020 edition of the IPL, claimed 2-28 but Rohit Sharma's side were not to be denied a fourth win in a row.

The South African fast bowler took his wicket tally to 17, six more than Bumrah and Trent Boult, in the battle for the purple cap but, just like Dhawan, he too would no doubt have swapped those personal milestones for a win.

Delhi were missing the injured Rishabh Pant and omitted Shimron Hetmyer, with Alex Carey taking the gloves and making an unbeaten 14 after coming in at number six.

Krunal and Bumrah bowled eight and seven dot balls respectively, also conceding just one boundary apiece in an impressive performance in the field for Mumbai.

Delhi Capitals next take on Rajasthan Royals in Dubai on Wednesday (October 14 ) while the Mumbai Indians get a four-day break as their next match si against Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday (October 16).