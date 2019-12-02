IPL 2020: Six star cricketers who shockingly went unsold in previous auctions

1. Sourav Ganguly

The former India skipper had retired from international cricket by 2011. And had a middling season for Kolkata Knight Riders. He had scored 493 runs to become the fourth highest run-getter of IPL 2010 behind Sachin Tendulkar, Jacques Kallis and Suresh Raina. But his strike-rate 117.95 and KKR preferred to release him even though Kallis' strike-rate was 115. Kallis offered some more value because of his effective bowling. Ganguly had placed himself in the Rs 2 crore bracket and no team bid for him. But he later returned to the IPL when Pune Warriors picked the left-hander after Ashish Nehra was injured.

2. Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj had a dismal IPL 2018 for Kings XI Punjab, scoring just 64 from seven matches at just over 12. It wasn't surprising that he was released by the franchise and the left-hander, who had won multiple World Cups for India, placed himself in the Rs 1 crore category. But there was no bidder for him in the auction ahead of the IPL 2019. Finally, Mumbai Indians snapped him up for his base price when came up for auction in the final round. But for Mumbai too he had a middling season in the IPL 2019 and was released. Will he find a team for IPL 2020?

3. Ishant Sharma

Ishant Sharma has never been a really valued property in the IPL, primarily because of his inflated economy rate. He played for Rising Supergiant in the IPL 2016 but wasn't really impressive. The right-arm pacer was in the Rs 2 crore category and did not find any takers in the auction ahead of IPL 2017 and finally had a backdoor entry when Kings XI Punjab picked him up for injured Murali Vijay.

4. Chris Gayle

You may think it is impossible. But yes, Chris Gayle, the Universe Boss of T20, failed to find initial takers twice in IPL auction. The first instance was in 2011. Despite having a good IPL 2009 and 2010, the KKR chose to let him go and despite an IPL strike-rate of 141.59 the Jamaican did not attract any bid in the auction. But into the IPL, Royal Challengers Bangalore picked him up after Dirk Nannes was injured. He became Orange Cap holder in 2011 and 2012. The second time Gayle failed to get a bid was in 2017. After getting released by RCB ahead of IPL 2018, Gayle once again did not find any buyer before Kings XI bought him for his base price.

5. Joe Root

Root wanted to play in the IPL to gain T20 experience. But at that point, Root had played only a handful of T20s and the record did not have anything in it to attract IPL teams. But considering the talent and versatility of the England Test captain, the teams showed no interest in him and he missed the IPL 2018 and did not play in the IPL 2019 because England's preparation for the ICC World Cup 2019.

6. Lasith Malinga

Malinga, for long, has been the best IPL bowler with 170 wickets, the most by any player. But Mumbai released him ahead of the IPL 2018 and did not pick him up and the Sri Lankan pacer also did not find any other buyer. But later, MI appointed him as bowling mentor for the season. But for IPL 2019, MI bought him for Rs 1 crore and bowled the last over to help Mumbai beat Chennai Super Kings in the final to wrest the title.