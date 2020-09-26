IPL 2020: Skipper MS Dhoni says 'Chennai Super Kings lacking a bit of steam in the batting department'

Having been set a target of 176, CSK once again faltered badly in the run chase and could only must 131 runs in the regulation 20 overs.

While dissecting his team's defeat CSK's charismatic skipper Dhoni - who was once again criticised for coming very late to bat - said his team is "lacking a bit of steam in the batting department".

CSK got off to a poor start in the run chase both their openers Shane Watson and Murali Vijay were dismissed cheaply inside the powerplay.

Dhoni claimed that the team, which seems to be badly missing the services of Suresh Raina - it's most dependable batsman in the top-order - is yet to figure out the best combination. Dhoni, however, exuded confidence that return of senior-pro Ambati Rayudu will help them and also the seven-day break which the team is going to have will help them introspect and cover the gaps.

"I don't think it was a good game for us. There was no dew, but the wicket did slow down. We are lacking a bit of steam in the batting and that hurts. The run rate keeps on mounting after such slow starts and adds pressure, we need to figure that out. We need to come back with a clearer picture, looking at the combination" Dhoni said at the post-match presentation.

"Maybe, the team balance will get better once Rayudu comes back in the next game. That will give us the room to experiment with an extra bowler perhaps. There are quite a few things we can think about. We are one batter extra to start off, so the players need to step up," the wicketkeeper-batsman, who scored 12 runs in the game, added.

The skipper was also unhappy with his bowlers' effort during the game, suggesting that they need to better their line and lengths. Against Delhi Capitals, CSK also missed the services of veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh - who with his tight line and length chokes the flow of runs. Dhoni also complained about the lack of consistency among his bowlers who concede boundaries a bit too often.

"We need to get better with our lengths, lines and pace. I think the spinners have not come to the party yet. We are bowling good deliveries, but we are giving away the boundary deliveries bit too often," he explained.

While Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer was delighted with his side's back-to-back wins which propelled them at the top of the points table. Apart from a couple of dropped catches, there wasn't much to complain about Delhi players' efforts on the field.

"I am really happy with the performance. I would give them the benefit of doubt, is tough to catch in these conditions. You misjudge the ball, really don't know how to pace yourself. In the team meeting, we decided that we are going to assess the batting conditions early and then play accordingly. The way the openers started gave us a lot of confidence and the finish was good too," Iyer said during the post-match presentation.

While addressing media CSK head coach Stephen Fleming also lamented the fact that the team is missing some of its key players and that is making it difficult for the management to find the best combination so far.

"We're missing some key players. Our batting line up is without Ambati Rayudu and Suresh Raina. We're trying to find a wider combination on how to use players," said Fleming when asked 'where is the team going wrong in constructing its run chases'.