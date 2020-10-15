IPL 2020: Spin coach Bahutule reveals why Royals failed in run chase against Capitals

Rajasthan Royals were restricted to 148/8 in 20 overs despite getting off to fast start thanks to openers Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes, but Tushar Deshpande and Anrich Nortje scalped two wickets to put the brakes in the run chase at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Despite losing match-winners Buttler and Stokes, Bahutule felt avoidable wicket of their last match saviour in the 14th over when the team needed another 52 runs to win off 40 balls turned the match in Delhi's favour.

Rajasthan were well on course for a win, but Parag (1) was run-out after a miscommunication with Robin Uthappa and this derailed their chase. Bahutule also said Stokes' wicket also played a role in their downfall.

IPL 2020: DC vs RR Match 26 Highlights: Rapid Nortje inspires Capitals to win over Royals

"Well, I think partnerships were pretty important, the start we got through Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes, we did not need to lose these many wickets and especially that run out of Riyan Parag," said Bahutule at the post-match press conference.

"The most important part was the wicket of Stokes and the run-out was very crucial, we could have probably avoided that and if Sanju stayed at the wicket, we could have taken the game a bit deeper and got these runs."

Although the coach admitted Royals should have got those runs, he hopes the team will quickly bounce back with just six games to go.

IPL 2020: We are not in a great position, are we? Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith after RR's loss to DC

"This game we should have got these runs, it is disappointing, but there are six more games to go. I am sure the boys are hurting, we still have six matches left, we should look to win four-five matches from those and play some good cricket," he added.

Rajasthan Royals will now look to sticth together a series of wins as they eye a play-off berth and will start their mission against on Saturday (October 17) against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai.