IPL 2020: SRH vs DC, Match 47 Updates: Saha departs after 45-ball 87; Sunrisers eye big total against Capitals

Dubai, October 28: Delhi Capitals would look to seal their place in the IPL 2020 playoffs when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in a crucial Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday (October 27).

Two back-to-back defeats against Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab must be hurting but DC need to shrug it off and add two points to take their tally to 16, which will elevate them to the top of the table.

On the other hand, Sunrisers' hopes to reach the playoffs are hanging by a thread. David Warner and his men occupy the penultimate spot with eight points from 11 outings.

To reach the qualifiers they must win their remaining three games and hope all other results go their way. The Capitals possess an explosive batting department as well as a formidable bowling unit.

They have not been dependent on any one person, as different players have raised their hands at different points of time to deliver the goods for the team.

However, apart from Shikhar Dhawan, the Delhi batsmen have been very inconsistent in the last three games.

Sunrisers head into the clash after a demoralising loss. Chasing a modest 127 against KXIP, the complexion of the match changed following the dismissal of openers Warner and Jonny Bairstow in quick succession.

The former champions lost five wickets in the final two overs to suffer a humiliating defeat. The team heavily relies on its batting unit, mainly on Bairstow, Warner and Manish Pandey.

Vijay Shankar did well in the win against Rajasthan Royals but couldn't replicate his performance against KXIP.

Here are the updates from the match:

Auto Refresh Feeds End of the innings! Sunrisers Hyderabad post 219/2 in 20 overs after being invited to bat first. Manish Pandey - 44* & Kane Williamson - 11* stitch a partnership of 49 off 33 balls. 10 came from 19th over and Sunrisers reach 212/2. After 18 overs, SRH reach 202/2. Just 6 conceded by Stoinis. 200 up for SRH in the 18th over. 15 runs leaked by Tushar Deshpande from that over. Manish Pandey hit two fours and a six in that over. SRH - 196/2 after 17 overs. After 16 overs, Sunrisers reach 181/2. Can Pandey-Williamson take SRH to a daunting total in the remaining 4 overs or will DC bowlers make a comeback in the death overs? David Warner's 66 is the highest score by a player on his birthday in IPL (Previous best: 54, Michael Hussey, CSK v KKR, Chennai, 2012). Both openers scoring 50+ at SR of 190+ in IPL: Gayle & Kohli v KXIP, 2016 Lynn & Narine v RCB, 2017 Warner & Saha v DC, 2020 Wicket! Wriddhiman Saha (87 off 45) mistimes that delivery from Nortje and Shreyas Iyer takes a simple catch to end his knock. SRH - 170/2 after 14.3 overs. Fifty! Wriddiman Saha gets a boundary over mid-wicket and notches up a sublime half-century. He faced just 27 deliveries. After 10 overs, SRH are 113/1. Manish Pandey and Saha are into the middle now. Wicket! David Warner (66 off 34) gives a simple catch to Axar Patel at covers. R Ashwin gets the breakthrough. SRH - 107/1 in 9.4 overs. 7 runs came from Tushar Deshpande's first over and SRH reach 102/0 after 9 overs. Warner - 62* | Saha - 39* are batting exceedingly well. 7 runs came from Tushar Deshpande's first over and SRH reach 102/0 after 9 overs. Warner - 62* | Saha - 39* are batting exceedingly well. Carnage! David Warner scores 22 runs from that Rabada over and brought up his 50 off 25 deliveries. SRH reach 77/0 after 6 overs. After 5 overs, SRH are 55/0. Warner-Saha partnership is cruising. 13 came from that Anrich Nortje over as SRH reach 46/0 after 4 overs. 13 runs came from Ashwin's first over. SRH reach 33/0 after 3 overs. SIX!! David Warner slog-sweeps R Ashwin over mid-wicket and gets a maximum. Good over from SRH's perspective as they get 15 runs off Kagiso Rabada's first over. SRH - 20/0 after 2 overs. Four! Wriddhiman Saha gets off the mark with a boundary towards mid-wicket off Nortje. 1st innings! Wriddhiman Saha and David Warner open innings for SRH. Anrich Nortje will start with the new ball for Delhi Capitals. Vijay Shankar: It's been good in the last two games, looking forward to the next game. We already celebrated (Warner's birthday) in the morning, I hope we have a good game today and then go back to the room and bash some cake on him. (10 runs to win off the final over, would he like to bat or bowl) If given an opportunity, I would love to do both. I have done that with the ball when I have played for the country. Hopefully if I get an opportunity today, I will be happy to do that with the bat. It's always good to play such games, it's a must-win game for us. We just have to go out there and enjoy ourselves. We have been playing well, just the last push which we have missed. If we can win this game, we'll still be in the tournament. Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan. Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tushar Deshpande. Warner: I was actually looking to bat first. (on his birthday celebration) I can't understand this cake-in-the face business (laughs), it's quite messy. It was disappointing to lose that last game with a lot of wickets in hand. Three changes - Williamson, Saha and Nadeem in for Bairstow, Garg and Khaleel. Iyer: We'll bowl first. The wicket looks dry and the dew factor coming in later is a factor. That (the trends) definitely goes into our mind but we were constantly batting first in the early part of the tournament. But the wickets have become drier and that's affected our plans. We want to end up in the top-two, and the boys are really motivated. After some bad performances, we sat together and talked about where we went wrong. Same team. Toss Updates: Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer wins toss, elects to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad.