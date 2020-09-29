IPL 2020: SRH vs DC: Scott Styris reveals what Sunrisers should do to get to winning ways

The David Warner-led side will be looking for their first win in the tournament and former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris shared his views on what the Orange Army needs to do to bounce back.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show Byju's Cricket Live Styris said: "It's a tough one for David Warner, but you got to think over in the last 3 or 4 seasons what has been their ammo (ammunition)? What has been their method of success? For me, it's been their opening partnership which is terrific.

"Nothing changes with Warner and Bairstow. But the bowling has been the key, they have defended small totals they have kept the opposition to small totals so that their top order particularly their openers can break the back of the chase. I think they need to find a way to get their best bowlers into the team because they need to go back to that method. If they don't, that middle order is not strong enough to win the games consistently and in the play-offs, should they make it."