IPL 2020: Star Sport announces star-studded commentary panel for IPL 13; full list of World and Hindi feed commentators

In its endeavour to make IPL 13 bigger and better, Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the Dream11 IPL 2020, have unveiled a star-studded commentary panel that includes some of the finest and most reputed cricket experts across the world to offer detailed match analysis and insights to its viewers.

IPL 2020: Virat Kohli says passion, intensity will not come down even without crowd

English Commentators:

Making their debut on the world feed will be former South Africa all-rounder JP Duminy, who will be joined by an exquisite host of experts that include Harsha Bhogle, Mark Nicholas, Simon Doull, Ian Bishop, Michael Slater, Danny Morrison, Deep Dasgupta, Rohan Gavaskar, Pommie Mbangwa, Darren Ganga, L Sivaramakrishnan, Murali Kartik, Sunil Gavaskar, Kevin Pietersen, Anjum Chopra, Lisa Sthalekar and Kumar Sangakkara.

Hindi Commentators:

Additionally, fans will witness some interesting debutants on the Hindi feed with Indian legends Ashish Nehra, Sanjay Bangar, Ajit Agarkar and Kiran More making their maiden foray into the IPL commentary box. Building onto the excitement, they will be joined by Aakash Chopra, Irfan Pathan, Gautam Gambhir, Nikhil Chopra and Sandeep Patil.

Here is the list of commentators & presenters:

WORLD FEED: Harsha Bhogle, Simon Doull, Ian Bishop, Michael Slater, Danny Morrison, Deep Dasgupta, Rohan Gavaskar, Pommie Mbangwa, Darren Ganga, L Sivaramakrishnan, Murali Kartik, Sunil Gavaskar, Kevin Pietersen, Anjum Chopra, Lisa Sthalekar, Mark Nicholas, Kumar Sangakkara and JP Duminy.

HINDI: Aakash Chopra, Irfan Pathan, Gautam Gambhir, Ashish Nehra, Nikhil Chopra, Sandeep Patil, Sanjay Bangar, Ajit Agarkar and Kiran More.

ANCHORS: Suren Sundaram, Kira Narayanan, Suhail Chandok, Nashpreet Kaur, Sanjana Ganesan, Jatin Sapru, Tanya Purohit, Anant Tyagi, Dheeraj Juneja, Neroli Meadows.