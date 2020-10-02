IPL 2020: Statistical highlights of Rohit Sharma's knock

At the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, Rohit, who was just two runs short of the milestone, achieved it with the very first ball he faced, clipping a wide outswinger from Mohammed Shami through the cover region.

The Mumbaikar became just the third batsman after Indian and Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli and Chennai Super Kings batsman Suresh Raina to accomplish the feat.

It set the tone for a sublime innings, with the right-hander reaching 70 off 45 balls, striking eight boundaries and three sixes.

A late flurry from Kieron Pollard (47), set Kings XI a target of 192 - a total they never threatened to reach despite the efforts of Nicholas Pooran, who scored a brisk 44.

Rohit Sharma joins Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina in elite 5000-run club in the IPL

Rohit swiftly set about taking the initiative after the early departure of his opening partner Quinto de Kock, and struck two fours from the second over, before he successfully overturned a leg before wicket decision after the technology deemed Mohammed Shami's delivery was heading down the leg side.

When Pollard was positive from the outset on his arrival at the crease, Rohit stepped up, hitting 21 off a James Neesham over, while four sixes in the 20th helped the Indians reach 191 for four, a total which KXIP never looked like chasing.

Mumbai Indians climb to the top of the table with big win over Kings XI Punjab

It was a torrid day with the ball for Neesham, who finished with figures of 0-52 from four overs.

Neesham attempted successive yorkers in the costly 16th over, with Rohit dispatching both of them to the boundary, yet things got worse when the Mumbai skipper pulled the next delivery over square for six, with the fifth ball of the over also heading over the ropes.

The win also helped Mumbai Indians leap to the top of the IPL 2020 table.

IPL POINTS TABLE

Mumbai Indians next take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday (October 4) while KXIP locks horns with Rajasthan Royals a day earlier in Abu Dhabi.

With the wickets in Sharjah being relatively flat and the ground having short square boundaries, more fireworks cane be expected from the "Hitman".