IPL 2020: Suresh Raina eager to get back on the field as he shares throwback picture with MS Dhoni, Murali Vijay

By

New Delhi, Aug 10: Senior India cricketer Suresh Raina expressed his excitement after reports emerged that Chennai Super Kings is going to organise a training camp at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Raina took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of himself with CSK skipper MS Dhoni and teammate Murali Vijay. CSK team manager Russell Radhakrishnan is also seen in the background.

Raina captioned the image, "Counting days to get on the field and cherish every minute. Can't wait for the season to begin @mahi7781 @mvj8 @russcsk".

33-year-old Raina has been regularly sharing posts on his social media handles ever since the BCCI announced that the IPL 2020 will be held in the UAE. The thirteenth edition of the domestic T20 league will begin on September 19 and the final will be held on November 10.

View this post on Instagram

Counting days to get on the field and cherish every minute. Can’t wait for the season to begin 🙌 @mahi7781 @mvj8 @russcsk

A post shared by Suresh Raina (@sureshraina3) on

The southpaw has played 193 IPL games so far and has scored 5,368 runs. He averages 33.34 and has a strike rate of 137.14. CSK team management has managed to pull off a major breakthrough in this regard as they've secured Tamil Nadu government's permission to organise a camp of their players for a week at their home ground.

Big players like captain Dhoni, Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Piyush Chawla and a few others will arrive in Chennai via chartered flight before August 15. After a week's camp, the players will leave for UAE on August 21.

The Tamil Nadu government late last month, issued a Government Order allowing sports complexes and stadia run by SDAT and non-SDAT centres to open for practice. The move allowed the elite players to resume practice in the stadia while following standard operating procedures.

Story first published: Monday, August 10, 2020, 14:58 [IST]
