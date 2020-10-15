IPL 2020: Tahir happy to see CSK winning despite not playing

With CSK preferring Piyush Chawla over him and Ravindra Jadeja donning the all-rounder's role, Tahir has remained in the sidelines.

Even during their recent 20-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, it was Karn Sharma who got the nod with Tahir once again falling behind in the pecking order.

But the South African has taken it in his stride and believes winning matches is more important rather than himself finding a place in the playing XI.

"When I used to play many players carried drinks for me now when deserved players are in the field it's my duty do return favors. It's not about me playing or not it's about my team winning. If I get a chance I will do my best but for me team is important," Tahir tweeted.

The 41-year-old has played 23 matches for CSK in the IPL, managing to take 32 wickets with his best figures being 4-12.

He had even finished the 2019 edition as the highest wicket-taker with 26 wickets from 17 games.

Every game for CSK gave me goosebumps

But last year's purple-cap holder has found the going tough this season which is already halfway through with CSK having played eight games so far.

With just three wins from eight matches, CSK are languishing sixth in the IPL table with six points.

To earn a place in the play-offs, each and every match is important for CSK.

CSK's next match is against Delhi Capitals on Saturday (October 17) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

While Tahir is likely to sit out of that game as well, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan told ANI news agency that the leggie was very much in the team's scheme of things and it was just the conditions in the UAE that have forced the team management to go in with two foreign batsmen and fast bowling all-rounders.

"Imran (Tahir) will definitely come into the picture as we go ahead. Right now, with the conditions on offer, the team composition has been planned with two foreigners at the top as pure batsmen and then two pace bowling all-rounders.

"But he'll come in with the wickets starting to take turn in the second half. You've the four-foreigner restriction. So you always plan according to the conditions on offer," said Viswanathan.