IPL 2020: Tendulkar compares Pooran with Duminy

The attacking southpaw has been in a rich vein of form in the IPL 2020 and he continued it at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday (October 20) night.

The left-hander blazed his way to a swashbuckling 53 off 28 balls, with his innings studded with six hits to the ropes and three over it as KXIP romped home by five wickets.

After watching him cutting loose against a quality Delhi Capitals attack, Tendulkar was all praise for Pooran saying the West Indian batsman's stance and backlift reminds him of South African cricketer JP Duminy

"Some power-packed shots played by @nicholas_47. What a clean striker of the ball he has been. His stance and backlift reminds me of @jpduminy21," Tendulkar tweeted.

Some power packed shots played by @nicholas_47.

What a clean striker of the ball he has been. His stance and backlift reminds me of @jpduminy21.#KXIPvDC #IPL2020 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 20, 2020

For KXIP, it has been a good comeback as their third win a row moves them from the bottom to fifth in the standings.

Their next match is against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the same venue on Saturday (October 24).

In IPL 2020, Pooran holds the record for the fastest half-century. He accomplished it in 17 balls during Match 22 against Surisers Hyderabad at Dubai on October 8.

The West Indies batsman surpassed Rajastan Royals' Sanju Samson's effort of fifty from 19 balls to achieve the feat for season.

However, the record for fastest fifty scored in IPL since it's inception in 2008 is held by KIXP skipper KL Rahul, who scored a 14-ball half-century in 2018.