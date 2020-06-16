IPL 2020: Tentative dates revealed as BCCI zeroes in on September-November window

No decision had been taken so far, as the BCCI had been waiting for the fate of the T20 World Cup. But now as per reports the Indian cricket board has picked a tentative new starting date of IPL 2020, and it looks likely that the tournament could possibly be held from September 26th to November 8th.

IPL 2020: Indian Premier League in October looks difficult, can be held in Sri Lanka in September: Gavaskar

Moreover, the fate of the World Cup, scheduled to be held in October and November, is shrouded in uncertainty as several countries continue to have in place, strict travel restrictions due to the coronavirus outbreak, which has infected over 8.1 million people across the globe. "I would say it is unlikely...trying to get (teams from) 16 countries into Australia when most countries are still going through COVID spiking is unrealistic or very, very difficult," Eddings said on Tuesday.

Also, BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal has stated repeatedly that the IPL can go ahead if the World Cup is cancelled. "The board will take a revenue hit of Rs 4000 crore if the IPL doesn't happen. It will be a big problem," BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal had told PTI in an interview last month.

Hence it looks more and more likely that the event will be held in the September-November window.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, despite the T20 World Cup’s fate still undecided, which at the moment looks unlikely, the BCCI has already started planning for the 13th edition of the IPL. Another hurdle the BCCI will have to overcome is that the Asia Cup is scheduled in the same window and the PCB and SLC might not agree to cancel the tournament.

IPL 2020: Brijesh Patel says BCCI ready to roll out IPL 13, to explore playing overseas

With the unsureity of the times due to the pandemic the dates are of course subject to change.

While the board has picked a tentative date, the venue is still undecided. Earlier reports stated that the IPL might be held in another country this year. But other reports have also surfaced that the matches could be held in the Southern Indian states and its monsoon and that could affect most of the matches. Moreover with India’s Covid-19 count rapidly increasing, these decisions may as well change over time.

IPL 2020: BCCI says IPL 13 will not be trimmed to accommodate any other event

Last week, IPL Governing Council Chairman, Brijesh Patel had said the BCCI is ready to go ahead with the tournament and are waiting for a final decision on the T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in Australia in October-November.

Patel had said, “We are ready to go ahead with the IPL. But we can start planning the schedule formally only after the official announcement is made on the T20 World Cup. On our part, we've already earmarked the September-October window for the tournament to be played.”

Patel had further added that the event could be shifted out of the country, saying, "We have to watch how things are going to play out over the next one month from a Covid perspective. We don't mind shifting the IPL to another country, either in part or in full. There are other aspects to be considered here," he was quoted as saying by TOI.

Sri Lanka and UAE have already expressed their interest in hosting the tournament.

Reports have surfaced that the franchises have had informal communications and a few teams have given the nod, but there has been no official communication as of now.