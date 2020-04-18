Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2020: These 7 former Indian cricketers would have been big IPL draws

By
These 7 former Indian cricketers would have been big IPL draws
These 7 former Indian cricketers would have been big IPL draws

New Delhi, April 18: Some were rich in talent, some were mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. They were the Indian cricketers of '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the Indian Premier League.

Take for example K Srikkanth. Could he have hooked a Pat Cummins bouncer without helmet? What about Ben Stokes? How would he have managed a slower delivery from Manoj Prabhakar? If Kapil Dev had to face Jasprit Bumrah in the 19th over, what delivery would the Mumbai Indians star have thrown at the Indian legend?

Here are some former India players, who missed the IPL but had they been active today, they could have forced the Ambanis and the Shah Rukh Khans to loosen their purse strings.

1. Kapil Dev

1. Kapil Dev

India's greatest all-rounder across all generations. India's best swing bowler and a batsman who hit sixes as nonchalantly as chewing gum. He would have opened the bowling, bowled an over in the middle and one at the death. And of course, he would have scored sixes in style. All teams would have reached for their cheque books for the ''Haryana Hurricane''.

2. K Srikkanth

2. K Srikkanth

He was a batsman way ahead of his time. A show-stopper, a man who brought in the crowds. He could pull Andy Roberts for a six, hook Patrick Patterson without a helmet and scored at run-a-ball in the '80s. He could have adjusted accordingly and may be CSK would have outbid every other franchise. He was a brilliant fielder too

Vinod Kambli

Vinod Kambli

A made-for-IPL cricketer, not only for his batting talent but also his sartorial flamboyance that fits well with the current streak. Diamond studs, gold-plated belts, a flaming personality with a game to match the brashness. A murderer of spinners, Kuldeep Yadav or Yuzvendra Chahal would have had sleepless nights ahead of bowling to Kambli. Sachin Tendulkar and Kambli for MI. Dream combination.

4. Ajay Jadeja

4. Ajay Jadeja

One of the most intelligent cricketers to have ever played for India. He could pace the innings and the man who could finish games just like Mahendra Singh Dhoni did during his best years. His agility on the field was nearly of today's standards. A brilliant fielder, who could, may be, chip in with a couple of overs. Good choice for Delhi -- whether Daredevils or Capitals.

5. Manoj Prabhakar

5. Manoj Prabhakar

Swinging the new ball and those slower deliveries in death overs, his utility would have been exactly what IPL franchises look for. Not exactly a big-hitter but he could anchor the innings from one end if there was a good batsman at the other end. A good choice for Rajasthan Royals, a team where he could have expressed himself more.

6. Robin Singh

6. Robin Singh

Another all-rounder, who could have invited intense bidding wars. A big hitter, tight medium pace bowler and a solid fielder within the 30-yard circle, Robin could have been any captain''s ''go-to'' player.

7. Ravi Shastri

7. Ravi Shastri

Tight left-arm spin bowling, ability to bat at any position, including opening, and he could hit spinners for sixes. Shastri was the best captain that the Indian team never had save a Test and a handful of ODIs.

More IPL 2020 News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Saturday, April 18, 2020, 10:52 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 18, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue