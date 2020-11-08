IPL 2020: Virender Sehwag differs with Gautam Gambhir's opinion that Virat Kohli should give up RCB captaincy

This year RCB had a relatively better show as compared to the last three seasons - where the Kohli-led side finished at the bottom half of the points table. Former India opener and two-time IPL winning captain Gautam Gambhir criticised Kohli and said it's time the India skipper gives up RCB's captaincy after failing to win a single title in eight seasons. Gambhir has been a staunch critic of Kohli's captaincy in the mega tournament and has been pretty vocal about the former's tactics which cost his franchise dearly.

Asked if Kohli should be removed from RCB's captaincy, Gambhir told 'ESPNCricinfo', "100 per cent, because the problem is about accountability. Eight years into the tournament (without a trophy), eight years is a long time.

"Tell me any other captain...forget about the captain, tell me any other player who would have got eight years and wouldn't have won the title and would have still continued with it.

"So it has to be accountability," Gambhir, who led KKR to two IPL titles in 2012 and 2014, said on the show 'Time Out'.

Gambhir said it is time Kohli needs to put his hand up and take responsibility. "...but somewhere down the line, he needs to put his hand up and say, 'yes, I am responsible. I am accountable'." Gambhir then cited the example of Kings XI Punjab, who didn't show patience with Ravichandran Ashwin after the veteran off-spinner failed to deliver as captain for just two seasons.

"Eight years is a long, long time. Look at what happened to R Ashwin. Two years of captaincy (for the Kings XI Punjab), he couldn't deliver and he was removed."

While Gambhir's former opening partner Sehwag differed with the former's opinion and defended Kohli. Sehwag highlighted the fact that a captain is only as good as his team and therefore, Kohli shouldn't be alone to be blamed.

"A captain is only as good as his team. When Virat Kohli captains India, he is able to deliver the results. He wins matches ODIs, T20Is Tests. But when he captains RCB, his team is not able to perform," Virender Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

"It is very important for the captain to have a good team. So, I believe the management should not try and think of changing their captain and rather think of how they can improve this team. Who all should be added to the team to make sure their performance improves," the Nawab of Najafgarh added further.