IPL 2021 Auction: 4 teams that might be interested in England batsman Alex Hales, the top run-scorer in BBL 10

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

The Orange Army-led by their star captain and batting mainstay David Warner could also bid for the English cricketer who has been a part of the squad in the past. Hales has played six games for SRH in IPL 2018 and could be used as a back-up opener for Warner and Jonny Bairstow. Familiarity with the Hyderabad pitch in the past would also help him do well for the Hyderabad-based franchise.

Rajasthan Royals:

Rajasthan Royals have three slots of overseas players' up for grabs going into the IPL 2021 Auction. Having released Australia's star batsman Steven Smith ahead of the new edition, Rajasthan Royals have a budget of Rs 35.85 in their purse and they would be aiming to blood in a few big names.

The Sanju Samson-led side definitely needs a player of Hales' potential who can give them a bright start and catapult the team to a big score in the match. Hales fits that criterion and would be a brilliant addition to the side which certainly needs to improve its batting attack.

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Having released Australia captain Aaron Finch ahead of the IPL 2021 Auction, Royal Challengers Bangalore and would be looking to buy a few quality overseas players to bolster their top-order and Hales could be just the kind of player they are looking for.

The RCB batting line-up heavily relies on the shoulders of captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain AB de Villiers and inclusion of Hales could add a variety and give batting depth to the Bangalore-based outfit. He could even be a part of the side as a backup-opener in case Devdutt Padikkal or Joshua Philippe get injured.

RCB coach Simon Katich and Director of Cricket Mike Hesson could look to go after the England cricketer in the IPL auction and rope in the services of the explosive batsman.

Chennai Super Kings:

The MS Dhoni-led side requires to fill up just one slot for the overseas player in the IPL 2021 auction as a replacement to former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson.

CSK failed to get to a bright start in the powerplays during IPL 2020 and it proved to be one of the biggest reasons for his team's dismal show in the tournament.

Chennai would be looking to improve their batting line-up and blood in an explosive overseas batsman who could demolish the opposition bowlers and make the best use of the power-play overs.

Along with Faf du Plessis, Hales could be the perfect opening partner to the senior Protea cricketer in the tournament. Also, the CSK top-order looks slightly inexperienced and in case senior players like Suresh Raina or du Plessis get injured, coach Fleming can count on a seasoned campaigner in Hales.