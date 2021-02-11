IPL 2021: Former India spinner Dilip Doshi's son Nayan Doshi becomes oldest player to register for auction

While the names of S Sreesanth, Arjun Tendulkar making headlines, the list also comprises the name of the son of former India spinner Dilip Doshi. Nayan Doshi - who has been a part of Saurashtra Ranji Team before shifting his base to the United Kingdom - has also created a record by becoming the oldest player to register for IPL 2021 auction.

The 42-year-old cricketer - who was born in Nottingham - is set to compete with some of the young guns in the auction and fetch an IPL contract. If he manages to get picked up by a franchise he will also become the oldest player in the 14th edition as Pravin Tambe isn't eligible to play IPL now.

While speaking to Sportskeeda, Nayan revealed his decision to make a comeback last month and the left-arm spinner also talked about his father's role.

"I am ready, and I am bowling the best. I love the game, and I want a chance to prove myself again. When it comes to cricket, I want my dad to see and check (how I am performing). I decided in January that I am going to start playing again. My dad gave me a couple of weeks. I wouldn't take too many opinions. My dad being my dad, if I wasn't bowling up to the mark, he would just say 'don't do this," he said.

It won't be easy for the former Derbyshire and Surrey cricketer to make the cut for the IPL auction because the list of 1097 players will be reduced to 200-300 players ahead of the auction. Eventually, from that pool, only 50-60 players will be announced during the mini-auction.

Nayan has been a part of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals in past IPL seasons. The left-arm spinner has 68 wickets in 52 T20 matches.