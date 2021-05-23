IPL 2021: BCCI planning September-October 30-day window to host remainder of tournament?

The IPL 2021 was suspended indefinitely on May 4 due to the rising cases of COVID inside the bio-bubble. While there were doubts if the IPL could be hosted this year due to a busy schedule, now reports have emerged that the BCCI may finalise the window to complete the remainder of IPL 2021 at the upcoming Special General Meeting on May 29.

According to a Times of India report, the board is looking to host the remaining 31 matches of the suspended tournament in the UAE right after the conclusion of India's tour of England which is scheduled to end on September 14.

BCCI requests ECB to advance Test series for completion of IPL

India begin their UK tour with the World Test Championship final where they face New Zealand on June 18 and will remain their for the next three months as they take on England in a five-match Test series, which is scheduled to start on August 4.

With the tour concluding on September 14, it gives BCCI a realistic window between September 15 to October 15 as the T20 World Cup is also scheduled to take place later this year during October and November.

Michael Vaughan suggests how advancing India-England Test series by week will help in completing IPL 2021

While BCCI hasn't formally requested the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) yet, it's been speculated that Indian cricket board may ask them to rejig the schedule a little as it will give them more time to work with for an IPL resumption plan.

The gap between the second and third Test is currently nine days and the BCCI reportedly wants the ECB to reduce that gap to four days to help create a window for the postponed IPL 2021.

"If that gap can be reduced to four, it will allow BCCI five extra days to make use of. If we can have those extra days eked out from India-England schedule, then it adds to the window," the TOI quoted the source as saying.

ECB denies receiving request from BCCI to advance schedule

"If not (able to reduce the gap) then within these 30 days, a full day will have to be set aside for the Indian team and the English cricketers to travel from the UK to the UAE, five days will have to be set aside for the knockouts later. That will leave the BCCI with 24 days to conclude 27 matches."

"This window has four weekends available, which means a total of eight Saturdays and Sundays for double-headers, that can accommodate 16 matches. That will leave the BCCI with 11 matches to be held in 19 days. That's a week extra," TOI quoted sources as further saying.