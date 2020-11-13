IPL 2021: BCCI planning to float 9th IPL franchise, how will it impact other teams and broadcasters?

Big stars show interest in the new team

Big names like Adani Group, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan are reportedly showing their interest in buying the new franchise.

Franchises sceptical

However, if reports are to be believed the franchises are sceptical about the latest developments.

As per a report in InsideSport, owner of one of the IPL franchises said they haven't been informed by the BCCI about increasing the number of franchises.

"We have not been informed anything about any increase in the number of franchises. Whatever info we have that is through the media reports. See, BCCI has all the right to increase the teams but at this stage when every stakeholder has taken some pain on account of Covid-19, our personal view the addition should only happen in 2022 when the new media rights deal will be in work," the owner told.

Revenue sharing model will change

As of now, every franchise gets Central Pool share from the BCCI which currently is distributed equally among the 8 franchises. If the board adds 1 or 2 franchises, then their revenue share will automatically get reduced.

Franchises want the BCCI to ensure that with an increase in the number of teams, their existing revenue doesn't get affected.

If that doesn't happen then the franchises will be losing out on their cut of the current share.

Is there time enough, ask franchise

While the representative of another franchise asked if there is enough time for the BCCI to make such a move when the board, as well as the franchises, are facing a crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Where is the time for such a move. All franchises you will speak to, they will be of the same view. IPL has to expand someday, it can't be an 8 team affair forever, we understand that but my personal view is that BCCI should let things settle down for sometime before making such a move," said the franchise official.

What does floating one more franchise mean to broadcasters?

The increase in the number of franchises is also going to impact the official IPL broadcaster Star India. The broadcaster is already losing on account of high licensing fee for IPL.

According to the BCCI's contract with Star India - the broadcaster will be charged on Pro-Rata basis in case of increase in the number of matches in IPL 2021. Star India according to Pro-Rata estimate is shelling out Rs 54.5 crores per IPL game and if one goes by the logic of Pro-RATA basis, Star will be asked to shell out very hefty amounts.

In the existing IPL format - if teams are increased to 9 - the number of matches will increase to 76 which means extra 16 matches and paying another Rs 872 crores of extra licensing fee to the board.