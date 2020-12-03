Two New Teams In IPL 2021: BCCI to decide new two teams at AGM on December 24

The introduction of two new teams in the IPL and cricket's inclusion in the Olympics is set to be two major points of discussion at the meeting.

In the mail, accessed by ANI, the secretary wrote: "Notice is hereby given that the 89th Annual General Meeting (hereinafter referred to as "AGM" of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) which will be held on December 24, 2020, at 1200hrs IST to transact the business as per the agenda annexed herewith.

"Details of the venue will be intimated in due course. Rest of the agenda papers will follow shortly. You are requested to attend the meeting."

The 23 points on the agenda:

A. Confirmation of the minutes of the 88th Annual General Meeting of BCCI held on December 1, 2019 at BCCI Headquarters, Cricket Centre, Mumbai.

B. Election of the Vice-President.

C. Election of 2 (two) representatives of the General Body in the Governing Council of the IPL.

D. Induction/appointment of the following members of the Governing Council: (a) 2 (two) representatives of the General Body; and (b) 1 (one) representative of the Indian Cricketer's Association;

E. Adoption of the report of the secretary for the year 2019-20 under review.

F. Adoption of the treasurer's report and the audited accounts for the year FY 2018-19.

G. Adoption of the Annual Budget for the year FY 2020-21.

H. Appointment of the Auditor or Auditors for the year 2019-20 and 2020-21 and fix their remuneration. I. Appointment of the Ombudsman and Ethics Officer.

J. Appointment of the Cricket Committees and Standing Committees as mentioned in Rules 26 and 25 respectively.

K. Appointment of the Umpires Committee as mentioned in Rule 27.

L. Consideration of:

(a) the Report and recommendations of the Apex Council, the CEO and the Committees and to propose policy directions to the Apex Council;

(b) the Report and recommendations of the Governing Council and to propose policy directions to the Governing Council;

(c) the Reports of the Ombudsman and Ethics Officer and any recommendations made therein;

M. Consideration of any motion, notice whereof is given by a Full Member to the Secretary, 21 (twenty-one) days before the meeting.

N. To appoint the BCCI's Representative or Representatives on the International Cricket Council and/or any similar organization.

O. Approval on inclusion of 2 (two) new team to the Indian Premier League.

P. Discussion of BCCI's stand on inclusion of cricket in Los Angeles Olympic Games in 2028.

Q. To update on ICC matters.

R. To update on National Cricket Academy matters.

S. To update on ICC T20 World Cup 2021 scheduled to be held in India.

T. To update on India's Future Tour Programs.

U. Ratification of rules framed by the Apex Council, in terms of Rule 15 of BCCI's Rules and Regulations.

V. Consideration of any business, which the President may consider necessary to be included in the agenda.

W. Transaction of any other business of an informal character as may be permitted by the Chairperson.