IPL 2021: Ben Stokes critical of Chennai pitch

The England star, whose IPL 2021 stint with the Royals was cut short by a fractured finger, feels that for an enjoyable T20 contest, a score in the range of 160 to 170 is paramount.

"Hope the wickets don't get worse as the IPL gets deeper into the tournament..160/170 minimum not scraping to 130/140 cause the wickets are trash," Stokes tweeted after Mumbai Indians painstakingly reached 131 for six which was chased down by Punjab Kings.

Hope the wickets don’t get worse as the @IPL gets deeper into the tournament..160/170 minimum not scraping to 130/140 cause the wickets are trash.. — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) April 23, 2021

Till Match 17 of IPL 2021 between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians, Chennai had hosted nine games and only twice has the team batting first scored in excess of 170.

Once, it was Royal Challengers Bangalore which posted a commanding 204 against Kolkata Knight Riders and the other time was KKR scoring 187 against SunRisers Hyderabad.

IPL POINTS TABLE | FIXTURES/RESULTS

Otherwise, any score in the range of 145 to 150 has been good enough to win for teams batting first.

Chennai will host its last IPL game of the season on Sunday (April 25) when Delhi Capitals take on Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The IPL 2021 the caravan then shifts to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and Feroz Shah Stadium in New Delhi.

The final of the 52-day tournament on May 30 will also be held at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, which is a state-of-the-art facility, which can accommodate an awe-inspiring 1.32 lakh spectators, surpassing the hallowed Melbourne Cricket Ground which can accommodate 90,000.

President Kovind inaugurates Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

It has 11 pitches made of both red and black soil and is the only stadium in the world to have same soil surfaces for the main and practice pitches.

It also has a cricket academy, indoor practice pitches, and two separate practice grounds with small pavilion area.