IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings' batting coach Mike Hussey finally leaves for Australia

Following an RT-PCR test, the former cricketer had returned negative for COVID-19 on Friday (May 14), paving the way for his departure in the early hours of Sunday. "Yes, Hussey has left for Australia via Doha by a commercial flight. He left in the early hours of Sunday," CSK CEO K S Viswanathan told PTI.

Hussey, who had first tested positive for COVID-19 during the now-suspended Indian Premier League, is expected to reach home on Monday (May 17). The 14th edition of the IPL was suspended on May 4 after four players tested positive for COVID-19 inside its bio-bubble.

Subsequently, Hussey and CSK bowling coach L Balaji, who were detected with COVID-19, were brought to Chennai from Delhi in an air ambulance.

While Hussey went home via Qatar, the other Australians involved in the 2021 edition of IPL, including Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, David Warner and Michael Slater, took a detour to the Maldives and quarantined there before heading back to Australia.

Hussey could not join his compatriots in the Maldives after his COVID-19 test results returned positive. He returned positive in his second test as well which extended his stay. Australia had imposed a ban on flights from India till May 15.

Hussey on May 4 tested positive for COVID-19, a day after the IPL team's bowling coach L Balaji returned positive for the dreaded virus. CSK bowling coach Balaji along with Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers Sandeep Warrier and Varun Chakravarthy had also returned positive results. The spread of infections had led to the postponement of two IPL games earlier.

The suspension of the league was announced after Sunrisers Hyderabad's wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha tested positive for COVID-19 along with Delhi Capitals' veteran spinner Amit Mishra.